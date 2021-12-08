Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If there’s no such thing as perfection, then why does today’s peaceful, easy feeling seem like it just may have all the qualities of pristine goodness? The only flaw will be that it doesn’t go on forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You need someone to agree to your plan, or to choose you over the others. A direct approach won’t work. The game you’re playing requires a subtle strategy. Employ principles of attraction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t yet know enough to make your next move, and to complicate matters further, not everything you’re told is the truth. Instead of voicing your doubts or challenging people, keep observing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Meditations and mantras that focus on detaching from unhelpful or stressful situations, thoughts and patterns will be helpful. Deep breaths and the simple mantra, “Let it go,” will do wonders.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People want what they can’t have. Do you think it’s mean to offer a reason for someone to reach out and then pull it away, causing them to grab at space? Maybe. Or maybe setting up such a game is a kindness — a gift.