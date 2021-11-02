Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Without realizing it, you’re making something for people to believe in. Your values shine through the work you do. The community feels the commitment inside your every gesture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ll be in a position to introduce yourself, your work or your cause. Note how your story has changed and is still evolving. The events you lived through are the same, but your take is different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To stand out as more charismatic than the bunch is so easy. All you have to do is get your head out of the phone and tend to real life, and you’ll be far ahead of the digitally engaged masses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The fantasy has you escaping the grind of your normal life and landing in a new realm. There is good information to reap from this dream — hints about what you really want out of life, and ideas about how to get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If only you had a “Gilligan’s Island”-type theme song to outline your backstory and sum up how you arrived in the current comic predicament. Alas, you’ll come up with your own clever way to bring people up to speed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People can tell it’s good to be you because you say it with your choices, your confidence and your generosity. You try to keep your joy low-key, but it still spills all over the place.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate