Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll run into an old friend, habit or reminder of how far you’ve come. It will be fortifying to acknowledge that who you were back there is still inside you contributing to the work you do now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your passion is apparent in every area of life. Though you approach work and play very differently, there’s a through line of intensity in your personal and professional life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Unanticipated expenditures arise, most likely in the form of something you want so much you won’t stop thinking about it until it’s yours. Others advise, but you’re going to do what you want to do on this one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll bask in attention like you bask in the sun. You need it, miss it, get your fill and get out at the right time, too, observing the threshold between healthy and unhealthy levels of exposure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re talented, but you don’t want others to think of you only in this way. Being a friend, a family member and a human is far more important to you than the specialness of being gifted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll move quickly through the landscape. Before one vista has time to lose its mystique, you’ll be onto the next. Will it be more beautiful than the last? It doesn’t matter. It will be new.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate