Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Love gives more than it takes. You’ll feel enlarged by everything you deliver in love, and others will be bigger for everything they give in the same spirit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In today’s case, impulsivity will be a minus. Before you make the move you are contemplating, talk it out with someone knowledgeable and reasonable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Old pictures, past social media posts and historic texts will be part of the texture of this day. Some artifacts make you smile. As for the cringeworthy ones, let them represent how far you’ve come. Celebrate growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be asked to handle other people’s problems. You’d like to. It would be easier. But then you’ll have to do it every time, and when you’re not around they’ll suffer. The kind way is to help others be self-sufficient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll win. Stay humble and quiet about the victory for now, if not out of modesty, then for strategy. Competition is everywhere. And even when people don’t want to compete with you, success changes the social dynamic.