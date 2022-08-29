 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 29): To a greater extent than was previously possible, you’ll create your own life. It will feel wonderful to steer the wheel of destiny instead of reacting to it. You’ll get around in style thanks to well-earned upgrades. New people and areas of study will contribute significantly to your happiness and high energy.

Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 21, 4, 43 and 16.

