Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To realize that there is a difference between what you want to want and what you actually want is to reach a new level of maturity. The reward of maturity is a perspective that gives you a greater range of choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Seize the chance to clean up your little corner of the world, even if it’s technically not your mess. You probably sense what the enlightened masters know... to be one with the world makes responsibility an irrelevant matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Where’s the spark, the passion? It would be wonderful to work while burning. The excitement is not gone, just dormant. Everything you need is right there; you just have to strike the match.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): “You have to spend money to make money” is the bon mot spouted by experts who should know, and by people who want you to spend money their way. Trust the former; doubt the latter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In foreign lands, it’s always a benefit to have a map. However, you don’t need directions to find the way to someone’s heart. The way will be so familiar to you that you navigate it with your eyes closed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Success is not something you achieve once to keep but something you have to re-earn in your own way every moment. The standard you hold yourself to will be apparent in even the smallest interactions of the day.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate