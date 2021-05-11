Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are open to having a new perspective on the old scenery, but it won’t happen by magic. You need a pattern interruption — and possibly a nice sample of comparisons. Leave and come back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Justice requires, among other qualities such as wisdom and thoroughness, the very rare quality of objectivity. Only those who can put their own interests aside can really see what is fair in a situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): History is, at the end of the day, a story. Even when the facts are true, the very choosing of one fact over another is an act of creativity instead of science — something to factor into the persuasive stories of the day.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Opinions and feelings get passed around. Sometimes you’re the inheritor, sometimes the predecessor. But what you feel now comes from no one else and stays with you — an original invention, for you and you alone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No one has a deep connection with a person they are focused on impressing, because deep connections can’t be made with pretension and posturing. They happen out of messiness and vulnerability.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You deserve to have people around you who support you through difficulty and celebrate your successes. Surprisingly, the second instance is a bigger demand and a harder person to find. Cherish those who fit the bill!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To realize that there is a difference between what you want to want and what you actually want is to reach a new level of maturity. The reward of maturity is a perspective that gives you a greater range of choice.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Seize the chance to clean up your little corner of the world, even if it’s technically not your mess. You probably sense what the enlightened masters know... to be one with the world makes responsibility an irrelevant matter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Where’s the spark, the passion? It would be wonderful to work while burning. The excitement is not gone, just dormant. Everything you need is right there; you just have to strike the match.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): “You have to spend money to make money” is the bon mot spouted by experts who should know, and by people who want you to spend money their way. Trust the former; doubt the latter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In foreign lands, it’s always a benefit to have a map. However, you don’t need directions to find the way to someone’s heart. The way will be so familiar to you that you navigate it with your eyes closed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Success is not something you achieve once to keep but something you have to re-earn in your own way every moment. The standard you hold yourself to will be apparent in even the smallest interactions of the day.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate