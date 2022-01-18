Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As the proverb goes, “If you have given nothing, ask for nothing.” You’ll get a request from someone who should not be asking for anything from you — but you won’t be sorry for giving anyway.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your secrets are safe with you, and yours is the only name on the list today. Keep the inner world on lock. Even sharing what seems silly and harmless could be problematic because things will get twisted in the retelling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Comfort is something you haven’t had a lot of lately, so savor these moments when the prevailing feeling is that everything is going to be OK.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The way to build a support system is to be a beam in someone else’s framework. It doesn’t have to be that organized a situation — just coming together and figuring out how it fits will come quite naturally. Together you’ll be stronger.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The planning stage is half the fun. Imagine the opportunity you wished for is finally knocking at your door. Do you have everything you need to meet the challenge? Get ready for what’s surely coming.