Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is often the case when an artist creates a masterpiece that the inertia takes over and subsequently carries the action for a long stretch. A beautiful rut is still a rut. You are the artist. Stay active in the design of your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Here come the unexpected stimuli and restraints. You roll with this sort of thing, having learned lessons in control long ago. Managing every little thing is a waste of time. Let it inspire you instead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There’s almost nothing you can successfully accomplish using just your mind today. Unless your body and spirit are involved, the thing will fall flat and prove unworthy of further attention.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Collaborate with everybody. Outsiders, insiders, customers, critics — they all help to illuminate the task at hand. Brilliance is an emergent quality of diverse groups.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The thing that looks easy may have taken a person hours or years to create. This is something to keep in mind before you start the discussion, compliment, criticize or follow in kind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): “The future is here,” said science-fiction writer William Gibson. “It’s just not widely distributed yet.” You’ll aid in that distribution today with your forward-thinking contribution.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What people expect of you could have the effect of cheering you on. However, you probably feel more like those expectations are looming over you, nagging and negging you. This is a sure sign that you need a break.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Those moments, like a zephyr of mental chaos through your brain, can serve to energize you if you relax and let it blow through. It leaves little behind, but what does remain will be treasure — a gift from the ether.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Why waste your time being disappointed at people who will never change when there’s a whole world of go-getters out there waiting to help you with your next idea?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What’s happening in an interaction is nuanced. The terms of the agreement aren’t the real exchange; that goes unstated, involving a subconscious tender too raw for one or more parties to recognize or admit to.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Gaming sharpens skills that will have real-world consequences. The game you thought was pointless is actually the entire point, only in metaphoric form and much plays out just as the game did.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ve so many options that it would be easy to spread yourself too thin. To avoid that shortcut to burnout, decide what you need upfront and make sure those requirements are a top priority before you say yes to anything else.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate