Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 13): This solar return sees you make good on your potential, lift your group and introduce new hopes and dreams. Three standout events will serve as memory-making markers on the journey. Alliances will be solidified, though note that you don’t have to totally agree to unify and make a difference together. Cancer and Gemini adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 3, 29, 10, 4 and 18.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.