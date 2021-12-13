 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 13): This solar return sees you make good on your potential, lift your group and introduce new hopes and dreams. Three standout events will serve as memory-making markers on the journey. Alliances will be solidified, though note that you don’t have to totally agree to unify and make a difference together. Cancer and Gemini adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 3, 29, 10, 4 and 18.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

