Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You may do what’s expected of you, but you’re just as likely to do the opposite of that because today you’re a rebel. You take pleasure in the surprise of others. You delight in their raised eyebrows and luxuriate in their laughter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A task feels like a slog, and you’ll be tempted to quit at what seems like the halfway point. But you can’t know what the halfway point is until you get to the end and measure back. Don’t quit. You’re closer to success than you think.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Success can be scary. If you do well, you’ll be in unknown territory. Grapple with that realization by remembering how often you’ve faced the unknown and not only managed it, but eventually learned to own it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It feels good to solve people’s problems and to experience their relief. You’ll underpromise and overdeliver, a surefire success formula. Though you don’t expect your generosity to be repaid, it will be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll take measures to counteract artificiality. You’ll resist those who would have you purchase what you don’t need. Revisit the rituals that remind you of your values and connect you to who you are and where you come from.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Knowing a lot never made anyone wise. You’re very experienced in a certain realm so it’s harder for you to look at things with a beginner’s mind, and yet you do this to fantastic effect today, elevating your work to a new level.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While it’s natural to want to avoid negative feelings, you’re also not afraid to process them. You recognize that your feelings are a reaction to a thought. You’ll change your thought, and a feeling will change too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It will be far better to go forward in blind optimism than to be critical of the early stages of a project, thereby making it impossible to gain momentum. For now, enthusiasm is more important than getting things absolutely right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Momentum wins, so don’t let fine details hang you up. Neither should you worry about who is going to approve or how your work is measuring up. You don’t have to get it all perfect, just good enough to move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll spend a lucky hour focusing exclusively on what needs to happen to reach your goal. A good plan saves time. More awareness allows you to do things with less effort. Caution: so-called free things can be costly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want to shine in a certain someone’s eyes, though your success does not hinge on the opinion of one person. Even when you get the approval you want, keep building your core of fans; group support will be best.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being around people can give you energy or drain you of it, depending on your mood. Today’s small doses of mostly delightful social interaction represent the ideal scenario, as just a little fellowship can go a long way.