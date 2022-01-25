Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): “More done, less said” is the motto of progress. With self-control and forethought, you’ll cut your verbiage down to a minimum. With keen social tactics, you’ll cut theirs down, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It’s hard to predict your best method for gaining self-control. It can be as straightforward as telling yourself what to do and then doing it, or as complicated as putting together a marching band of cats.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You make a habit of celebrating people, which is why you’re so good at it. You’ll get the slightest hint that there’s something to celebrate, then you’ll be on the job.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you risk rejection, do some research. Find out what it typically takes to get to “yes.” Sure, atypical things often work, but you’ll do well to get a little more information on the matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re ready to take the next step, though if you plan on taking it with someone else, you’ll need to give them a few beats to catch up. Keep in mind, it’s easier to follow someone who is not too far ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may not see the big picture clearly right now, but magic is coming together that you wouldn’t have planned. Just fulfill the obligations of the moment. Later, they’ll link together in wondrous ways.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate