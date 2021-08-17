Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable — attractive, even — and you won't want company.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a loss of composure or graceless play for approval. It shows confidence and maturity to offer compassion for such gaffes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you make too much sense, people will stop paying attention. They'll think they already know everything you're about. Do not rush to resolve the questions. Get comfortable being an open-ended mystery.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): For you to bring your eyes to this page, the whole of the cosmos had to come together. Breathe in the miracle of your being. Punctuate this moment with meaningful action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to know your impact to know that you have influence. You can be certain that whether or not you contributed much, they behaved differently because you were in the room.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Because you know that who you surround yourself with definitely says something about you, you're careful with your time commitments and social choices, as well as the way you mix people together around you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To some, the word "nirvana" describes a blissful state. A more literal meaning: the extinction of all concepts. Today's happiness comes from letting go of an unhappy notion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Realize the full scope of what you can give and contribute judiciously. It would be easy to offer an opinion when what's really needed is warmth. Your affection would be cherished.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The prizes you chase say a lot about you, but not quite as much as the extent you'll go to get them. The current pursuit comes with many tests of endurance, flexibility and character.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll make room for the contributions of others, and they'll move to accommodate you. You'll jostle, settle, angle, travel and readjust in a moving landscape of collaboration. Every cause is an effect; each effect a cause.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be struck by the impermanence of your situation. There was a time when this lack of assurances, security or predictability would have bothered you, though now you see the liberation in it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The facts will be apparent; the answers readily available. But problems aren't solved by facts. They are solved by people whose needs are more complex than simple remedies.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate