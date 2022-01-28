Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The words you long to hear represent a truth you wish was so. Perhaps it already is so. In that case, it will be just as true whether you hear the words or not.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll get encouraging signs that your investment is paying off. Chances are this isn’t a financial investment; rather, it deals in something much more precious, like your energy and time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There’s something you’ve enjoyed numerous times, never losing your enthusiasm, only to show it to another person and see, for the first time, its flaws. There’s no teacher like sharing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Commitment is not merely an agreement, it’s a mindset. Cost-benefit analysis, speculation and negotiation have no place in the attitude of commitment, which is based in one idea: The thing will be done, whatever it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While you’d love to come off smart, appropriate and attractive, any attempt to do this indicates your disbelief that you actually are these things. No need to sweat, stumble, cry or try. You’re fine as-is.