Your daily horoscope
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (SEPT. 6): Today, they celebrate your uniqueness. You bring out a side of people that wouldn't exist if not for you. You'll continue the tradition with playful and thoughtful interactions throughout the year. Your involvement in an uphill battle will prove worth the fight. Compensation will be sweet. Never resist love; take it all in. Taurus and Sagittarius adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 6, 13, 2, 28 and 16.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

