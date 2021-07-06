Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is quite possible you are still discharging an emotion you thought you’d processed years ago. You react with bodily sensations to the mere thought of this history.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What’s better than luxury? Fit. A cheap suit in the perfect size and tailoring cuts a much sharper figure than a suit that’s expensive but way too big or small. In all things, seek an excellent fit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Maybe you’re not exactly looking forward to trying new things, but you are excited to meet the new you — the one who’s grown stronger, smarter and more sophisticated for gaining what only experience can give.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The space between people is always a negotiation. Physical distance will echo the emotional. Figuring out the right amount of negative space is a dance — back up, move in, pull to the side. You’ll know it when you find it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There’s a thin lane between confidence and arrogance. A can-do attitude can be like a steamroller. Try a “let’s do” attitude instead, the tone of which skips along down the yellow brick road, inviting joiners.