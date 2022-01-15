Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Though you’d like to think you’re even-tempered, you’re sometimes prone to passionate flare-ups. Intensity isn’t always bad. These emotions can be like a cleansing by fire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel like the truth’s ambassador. As the Billy Joel song goes, “honesty is such a lonely word.” Don’t worry; after you speak to the reality of the situation, others will join in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It’s good to take action, but it’s not enough. Taking action repeatedly and consistently is the way to success. Make it easy. Adjust your schedule and environment to support not only this step but the next one and the next.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The social demands of the day happen to be perfectly in line with what you love to deliver. Even so, after all the excitement, you’ll need time to recharge in solitude.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Instead of fixing what’s broken, focus on what’s working. As you maximize the potential of what’s already going right in your world, you’ll create brilliance enough to overshadow the rest.