Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You expect much of yourself, and you’re capable of delivering on those expectations. The team will help, and you will also help the team — so much so that by the end of the day, your own agenda will be a distant memory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ll get requests that seem forward, but it’s only because you are so comfortable to be around. Your lack of pretense makes people feel they know you better than they actually do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your cosmic gift is easy social rapport. Focusing on the needs and wants of others takes the pressure off of you — no need to come up with an agenda, and you’ll enjoy the results more than anyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your mind holds expansive visions and you’ve been dreaming a little bigger and more colorful, too. It is now possible to bring your fantasies into a real-world scenario.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be casting someone for a role. The one who is best for a job may defy the typical criteria. You’ll make wise decisions with sound reasoning behind them, though even you may not fully understand what the reasons are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Despite all you’ve experienced you still have the hope of the innocent and the faith of the uninitiated. Because you see life as precious, wondrous and beautiful, others around you see it that way, too.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate