Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll put something together — a puzzle, the clues in a mystery, two people you think should know each other. The assembly you manage will be fantastically lucky.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll instigate the fun. You’ll address the challenges of the day by taking initiative, showing drive and fleshing out the details of your imagination to great effect.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Thinking about the future can be much more pleasurable than the reality you find when you get there. All the more reason to indulge in the pleasure of dreaming.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): There’s joy in going along for the ride. Giving in to the decisions of others will bring surprises and fun. Tonight, dollars will not be the currency that buys the good stuff.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll want to control the experience you’re about to have, but it’s precisely your lack of control over it that will make it fun. Tonight, you’ll reveal something about yourself in a comfortable, open environment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’re respected. You will say what others have said before and get a completely different reaction. People want to act on your ideas because of who you are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You expect much of yourself, and you’re capable of delivering on those expectations. The team will help, and you will also help the team — so much so that by the end of the day, your own agenda will be a distant memory.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ll get requests that seem forward, but it’s only because you are so comfortable to be around. Your lack of pretense makes people feel they know you better than they actually do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your cosmic gift is easy social rapport. Focusing on the needs and wants of others takes the pressure off of you — no need to come up with an agenda, and you’ll enjoy the results more than anyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your mind holds expansive visions and you’ve been dreaming a little bigger and more colorful, too. It is now possible to bring your fantasies into a real-world scenario.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be casting someone for a role. The one who is best for a job may defy the typical criteria. You’ll make wise decisions with sound reasoning behind them, though even you may not fully understand what the reasons are.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Despite all you’ve experienced you still have the hope of the innocent and the faith of the uninitiated. Because you see life as precious, wondrous and beautiful, others around you see it that way, too.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate