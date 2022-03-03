Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have the support of those in your circle, but outside influence is needed too, and will soon be the key to your success. Seek new allies and mentors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are many reasons to spend time with people who appreciate you for who you really are. You know all too well how exhausting it is to constantly edit yourself. Filter-free social connection is heartening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are a few things you and your loved one don’t agree on, which is why it’s so important to unite in the matters on which you do agree. Nothing needs to be changed, only accepted.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): One opportunity ends; another opens. Stay focused on the big picture and details will sort themselves out. Interesting matches will be made; new relationships will take form.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Happiness is ... an open schedule. You’re already committed today, but you can give yourself a commitment-free day in the future with a little planning. Make no promises about the future. Plan to make no plans.