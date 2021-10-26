Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re independent and will resist all help. You want to do it your way. You don’t want to be indebted. You like what you’re learning. You want to improve. And you’ll get satisfaction knowing you did it on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Love hurts, but so do a lot of things that masquerade as love. There’s a power dynamic to work out. It doesn’t have to be solved in a day, but with boldness, it could be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Convincing someone to like you, buy from you or agree to your plan will be a bit like grabbing at space. The very goal belies its aim. Build the attractive aspects up until they are undeniable and impossible to resist.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’re excellent at prioritizing. You’ll accomplish the time-sensitive job, then you’ll handle the one on the back burner and about 17 other tasks before lunch. You’re getting ahead of the rush.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You enjoy a person because of who that person is, not what they have or what they can do for you. Your lack of social agenda keeps the good vibes flowing and makes you all the more lovable.