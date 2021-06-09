Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One quest that’s worthy of you is the quest to become masterful at reading the room. Even the most familiar rooms have more to offer once you tune into their particular frequency and adjust your own accordingly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The action won’t be controlled. This scene has a force too strong for one person to thwart or even steer, but it can be influenced, nudged along in a way that will make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll use different words and make updates to the way you present yourself both in person and in the digital realm. Your fresh style will bring social and professional opportunity.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Disappointment isn’t an appointment worth keeping. The way to avoid it is to set your expectations well. This takes both awareness and research. Who are you dealing with? What patterns exist already?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Belief is the code that programs the mind. Once a thing is believed, the perceived world automatically organizes around that belief, which becomes like sheet music that the world plays its song to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The cool lettering on an inspiring picture wants to be the truth, but the truth rarely presents in such a glamorous way. The truth is more likely to be uncomfortably blurted out, its grittiness taking nothing away from its power.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People flock to the ocean, pay more to live near it, travel great distances to see it. Its enormity, ceaseless movement and unfathomable danger make it mesmerizing. Romantic love is mesmerizing for the same reasons.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It’s easier to be philosophical about a thing when you’re the one in control of the decisions around it. When decisions are made by others that affect your world, it’s action, not philosophy, that puts things right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whether or not you land a certain job will depend partly on luck and other circumstances, but keeping it or leveraging it into something even better will be contingent on what you give to the work.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People who say they need a fast answer or the offer goes away are using scarcity tactics. If you already know what you want, you don’t have to be squeezed for the deal to close.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People are drawn together out of mutual need, and they typically drift apart when those needs either aren’t met or are no longer needs. Lasting relationships depend on periodic updates and renewals.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Socializing is a dance you’re good at, as you easily tune into other people’s rhythms. You know when to go forward, pull back, sidestep and more. Because of this, you’ll be a sought-after partner.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate