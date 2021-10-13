Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is no benefit to giving too much, especially if you're giving it to the wrong people. Give to those who both need and appreciate the offering, and do so in an amount they can handle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider the reasons you think of someone in such a warm and friendly light. These same qualities are within you. Today, you will walk this world in the lovely soft glow they radiate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll notice differences that others do not and you'll make distinctions between things such as power and leadership, taste and money, and beauty and conformity. Use these insights to forward an agenda of kindness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's true that the high-flying bird has the best view of everything, but the subtle songs will not be heard at lofty altitudes. Like the bird, send yourself up for the broad view, but do all your singing on ground level.