Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be given plenty of leeway to do what you want with a project. However, it will benefit you to ask for input from many and work in conjunction with a team, getting overall approval before you begin the work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will be as lucky as you are daring. Find out what happens when you take an uninteresting aspect of your day and push it a little further, and a little further, until the action moves into a territory of absurdity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It’s good that this fond wish of yours doesn’t come true right away. The anticipation is part of what makes an outcome wonderful. And besides, the journey is where all the learning happens.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes, your nurturing ways allow others to relax enough to grow into the next move. But nurturing isn’t always warm and soft. Today, your care may have a tougher side.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): First comes a realization; then comes your plan. To make a plan before you recognize the true nature of things would be to plan in vain. You cannot force your knowledge, but you can observe well, holding a space for all to come together.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The cosmic gift of the day will come wrapped in humor. Whether you laugh silently to yourself or raucously with friends, you’ll be healed by the body shake a joke can make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Oddly enough, knowing too much about a problem could inhibit you from seeing the solution. Children and newbies may have a more helpful take on it than those mired in the issues.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can’t change the past, but you can change the backstory. Challenge yourself to see things a little differently than you did yesterday. Find the spin that makes you more excited about who you are right now.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Although there may be no tangible prize for the endeavor you now spend so much of your life on, there are rewards to be had here, tangible or abstract, overt or implied.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re adaptable, with a wide social vocabulary to draw from. If you have to change your communication style to get the message across, you will. Understanding your listener is key.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In certain tribes where bravery is more prestigious than anything that can be bought, scars are status symbols. You have emotional scars no one knows about. Would you consider wearing one with pride?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If there is pressure to do things right, either get the most qualified person for the job or find a way to eliminate that pressure. The spirit of innovation cannot thrive where people are afraid to fail.
