Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be given plenty of leeway to do what you want with a project. However, it will benefit you to ask for input from many and work in conjunction with a team, getting overall approval before you begin the work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will be as lucky as you are daring. Find out what happens when you take an uninteresting aspect of your day and push it a little further, and a little further, until the action moves into a territory of absurdity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It’s good that this fond wish of yours doesn’t come true right away. The anticipation is part of what makes an outcome wonderful. And besides, the journey is where all the learning happens.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes, your nurturing ways allow others to relax enough to grow into the next move. But nurturing isn’t always warm and soft. Today, your care may have a tougher side.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): First comes a realization; then comes your plan. To make a plan before you recognize the true nature of things would be to plan in vain. You cannot force your knowledge, but you can observe well, holding a space for all to come together.