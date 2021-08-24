Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get excited about what you want without worrying about the price tag. There's a certain flexibility factor built into the cost of things. There are arrangements to be had and deals to be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You keep returning to someone. This is about more than the utility of the relationship. There is a deeper need being fulfilled than can be seen on the surface — a trigger to reliable satisfaction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are those who need to be first. Let them. First is sometimes the power position, but more often not. True power grows when you settle in wherever you happen to be and work from there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your contribution is vital to the success of the mission. Even so, the most important move you can make now is the move to understand what everyone else is giving so you can cater your gift accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your surroundings bleed into your imagination, which animates your behaviors, which contribute to your surroundings. Use this circle of influence. Put yourself in a beautiful location, or beautify the location you're in.