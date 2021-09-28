Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Disappointment is a powerful emotion that can drastically alter the plot, changing what people decide to go for. A past disappointment fuels a grand plan that feels something like revenge without the ill-intent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be drawn to new work. It's scary because you're not sure you can do it. Start anyway. Begin in private so there is no pressure from outside eyes and no expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're getting better by doing. The practice improves you more than any teacher, method or affiliation could. There's no mindset that will matter more than the repetition of a correct move.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll add a skill or tool to your arsenal. Friends inspire, and you'll experiment with their methods. Something they are doing will work for you; you just have to figure out which part that is.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Shortcuts aren't always lazy. Sometimes, they are just smart. Look for a way of getting things done that's also an efficient use of time. Ask for the abbreviated directions or the condensed version of a story.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're serious about someday performing at the highest level, though your approach is more constant than straight-faced. The highest level is often marked by humor and ease.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A charismatic person has you looking into previously unconsidered options. But before you plunk down for a fresh solution, make sure there's actually a problem there to be solved.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Work with a team. The results will be better, the job will be more fun and the energy expended will seem negligible because it will be offset by the pleasure of company.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Give yourself whatever is required for your development. You need space, nourishment and a light to grow toward. Anyone who is crowding you or demanding things too early in your process is no help. Avoid them!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're interested in what will make a stronger person of you. You are most satisfied by elite challenges. You already feel equipped to deal with trials, but you want to reign supreme over them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You control what you can, take charge of your immediate environment and command yourself. This is the way to accomplishment, and the reason all complaining is both unnecessary and uninteresting to you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're charitable, generous and yet still a discerning giver. You want to contribute to those who really need what you have and will put it to direct use.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate