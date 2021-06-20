Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’re good at delegating today, and there are angels around you looking for employment. They don’t need a 401(k) plan. They don’t even need wages. They just need their working orders in some semblance of prayer form.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Like the birds, you will sense the most auspicious altitude for your proverbial flight. If you sail too high, you will be faced with problems of pressure and heat and be too far up for anyone to hear your song.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The idea that rolled out in full regalia and seduced you with its glamor has now become a difficult endeavor requiring stamina, which you’ll find that you have plenty of if you keep the original vision in your mind’s eye.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): “That’s so me,” you say as you show up in a certain way. And yet, what would happen if you were to remove the notion of “me” from today’s presentation? Would it liberate you, make you uncomfortable or both?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As you chase your goal, you are like the hunter pursuing game. Neither of you has a set path. One follows the impulse “away,” and the other goes “toward,” and the rest depends on who is faster.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You feel that in some ways you are suspended between worlds and unable to enter either. At least you are not the only one. To walk the Earth while mentally ascending to unreachable realms is the human condition.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate