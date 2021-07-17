Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People are always asking you to be the judge because you’re so fair. There’s a reason judges get paid though; it’s work! Find ways to appreciate the contributions of others without putting yourself in a position to rate them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Resist the impulse to demonstrate your value. While it might be nice to belong in someone’s realm, you shouldn’t have to prove yourself to get in. Good matches take off effortlessly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Noticing and honoring the negative space (whether physical, emotional or other, like silence or blankness) will double your perception. More than the punctuation to matter, space is its own beautiful (non)entity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It won’t be appropriate to say everything you want to say, and the other person is also holding back. The two of you can read so much between the lines.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you thought would be one choice turned out to be a lifestyle. The pursuit now accesses so much of your passion that you almost feel as though you’re living for it — which is exactly what’s needed for success at it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No pressure, but ... people want your acceptance, crave your encouragement and look forward to your attention. It’s a good thing you also get a charge from giving in this way and, in fact, will feel like you’re the one being gifted.

