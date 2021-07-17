Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You cultivate that which you need, and yet you still feel you never have enough of it. Since this feeling (not exactly one of lack, but of an ever-present, low-grade hunger) keeps your world spinning, you may as well embrace it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you aim for in love is a simple feeling, but it comes from an extremely sophisticated set of rules and decisions, covering many measures, involving a great number of details. Go easy! Give yourself a break!
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A new order is settling in. You don’t have total control over this development, but you still have enough influence to alter destiny. Question of the night: Who do you need on your team?
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The sommelier calls the wine’s color the “robe.” And if you were a wine, your robe would be experienced as lighter and rosier than expected, breathing and grateful to be released from a bottled-up state.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When packing for a trip, start with opening the suitcase you’ll use, the dimensions of which will make a lot of decisions for you. Containers are their own kind of inspiration. Content follows the form of the vessel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though the guru says are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively, you still seem to be having the hardest time figuring out what a certain someone is thinking.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People are always asking you to be the judge because you’re so fair. There’s a reason judges get paid though; it’s work! Find ways to appreciate the contributions of others without putting yourself in a position to rate them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Resist the impulse to demonstrate your value. While it might be nice to belong in someone’s realm, you shouldn’t have to prove yourself to get in. Good matches take off effortlessly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Noticing and honoring the negative space (whether physical, emotional or other, like silence or blankness) will double your perception. More than the punctuation to matter, space is its own beautiful (non)entity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It won’t be appropriate to say everything you want to say, and the other person is also holding back. The two of you can read so much between the lines.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you thought would be one choice turned out to be a lifestyle. The pursuit now accesses so much of your passion that you almost feel as though you’re living for it — which is exactly what’s needed for success at it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No pressure, but ... people want your acceptance, crave your encouragement and look forward to your attention. It’s a good thing you also get a charge from giving in this way and, in fact, will feel like you’re the one being gifted.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate