Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't have to know what to do next to get to a better place. It's time to try a few things out to see what works — or, more than likely, start eliminating the things that don't work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keen observation takes practice. How do you know whether you're really paying attention? Devour the moment with your senses. Later, quiz yourself to see what you remember.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your mind has a mind of its own. Certain lines of thought aren't compelling enough to hold you, and others you can't seem to let go of them. Accept your thinking style, even as you nudge yourself toward a desired mindset.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You encounter feelings you can't quite identify. You linger in emotional states that fall in between the ones with names. There is opportunity here. Describe what you're going through, if only to yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a rest from the creating, scheming, inventing, plotting and improving; contemplate things as they are. It will be an act of solace, of stillness that is, strangely, also movement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Normally, you're more collaborative than this. But today, you really don't want people telling you what to do. You feel like you already know, and you're right about that!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're plenty generous with loved ones and community. However, the current arrangement isn't about generosity. The sanctity of a deal depends on everyone holding up their end of the bargain. You'll fight for what's right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The ideas are flowing, and you have an unencumbered channel of expressing them, too. Be careful who you involve at this tender point in the creative process. Flesh things out on your own first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People offer you excuses. It's not even worth getting into. The art of focusing yourself well will come into play. Bring your mind's eye to what you want, and don't let it get out of your view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A sensation can be such a slippery thing that you can't even hold it while you're experiencing it, and neither can you recall it with sufficient vividness afterward. Frankly, this is exactly what keeps you coming back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The force field around you while you are sleeping or in a meditative state is especially powerful. Your dreams will be both vivid and revealing, even though it may take many weeks for the full meaning to come to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's highlight is the kind of scene that startles you with its warmth, like the spiritual sunshine that catches you off guard when you're waved at by someone you don't know.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

