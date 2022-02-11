Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A common thought today: “What is wrong with them?” There are hidden but logical causes and reasons for the undesirable behaviors of others. Try and find them because they are the basis for dealing with others in a healthy manner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re gaining skills and building up desirable traits. Even so, you should never have to be a different person to succeed. In each new version you’ll stay true to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have deep wells of creativity and will be drawn to those with similarly rich resources. Seek an atmosphere of support and encouragement where everyone is safe to express themselves.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As others run from responsibility, you run toward it. Work is an essential part of who you are and your need for it is more ample than your need for play or rest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Money is important, but not the most important, and certainly shouldn’t have the emphasis that certain people around you seem to give it. Chasing the dollar leads to hollow victory at best. Center your goals on helping.