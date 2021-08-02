 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 2): How do you feel about receiving the gift of stability? It’s one that the very fortunate tend to take for granted and the very unfortunate define differently. Celebrate this monumental gift. Stability is never cheap, always cultivated over time and will be the springboard from which much magic will blossom. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 9, 5, 30, 22 and 12.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

