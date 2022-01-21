Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): No denying it: It's easier to have fun around certain people, and those are the ones who usually have people around them. So, in some subtle way you'll have competition, which keeps things interesting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll connect with friends. Loved ones will do the same. Since you have different friends, there's a certain amount of trust extended here, and it's faith well-invested.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're throwing a form of tantrum right now — a silent, internal and complex rebellion against something you've requested of yourself. It's a chance to work on the parent-child dynamic within.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think about your desired outcome, write about it and envision it. It's too early to ask for it now, but in time you will see the path to getting what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money isn't all-important, but it will be pretty hard to do the things on your list without it. Avoid judgments and attitudes that distance you from wealth. Be happy for the success of others, knowing yours is coming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Conforming is appropriate at some stage of the game, but you're far past it. All that time spent trying to fit in and it turns out you're magnificent precisely because of the ways you are different from the others.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate