Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can sense how much someone needs you, and that can get heavy. What offsets the weight is realizing how much you need them. Helping has a way of organizing and sharpening you to greatness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It will be incredibly satisfying to use your power to make someone else look good. They deserve to be seen in this lovely light. The glow will bounce back most pleasingly onto you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In short, you like them and you’re not totally sure they feel the same. It’s an uncomfortable but exciting place to be, perched in anticipation of a potentially exhilarating learning curve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Economic circumstances will affect what you do, but not how you feel. You can tap into a glorious mood at any price point, especially when you’re around your favorite people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Because you come across as fantastically capable, you’ll be given more work than you deserve or can do alone. Don’t be afraid to mention it! Your lack of pretense inspires someone to help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The goods are coming. In anticipation, lines form; people jockey for position. Something to keep in mind: Nothing at stake here has inherent value. All value has been assigned and/or agreed upon.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Success is neither mysterious nor complicated. It boils down to repetition. Do the desired thing until it’s the automatic thing. Anything that gets repeated will become engrained.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While versatility is a useful virtue, the upcoming adventure will require you to specialize. The focus perfectly suits your new mood. Anyway, you’d rather be masterful at one thing than adequate at everything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do not concern yourself with who deserves what, as it’s too subjective a territory to waste your time with. It’s a good day to shoot high, even unreasonably so, because you just might get it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People are picking up what you’re putting down today, even when it’s done in very small gestures or with little more than subliminal intent. Given the telepathic vibes, you’ll be careful what you think!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One of the many reasons that your pleasure matters is that you will not be able to bring yourself into compliance with your better angels until you’ve tended to your creature comforts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): With so much else going on in your life and the lives of those close to you, the goal you want the most seems to be getting the least of your attention. To flip this, you’ll need new rules.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate