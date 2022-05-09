Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 9): People will celebrate you for the same qualities you admire in others. It’s not a coincidence; you’ve molded yourself and will express the spirit of this creative masterpiece in new situations. You’ll clearly see who most needs you — acting on this instinct, you’ll forge a legacy. Sweet companionship will be among your most cherished gifts.
Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 12, 3, 38 and 14.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.