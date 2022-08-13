Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Pessimists and optimists may not agree about whether the glass is full or empty, but the scientists know the glass is completely full. Some of it is air, some of it is water, all of it necessary for you to thrive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve worked at being an effective communicator and it shows. You will have a calming influence on others. Your positive way of dealing with them will deescalate a situation. You could get paid for your skill in this area.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Knowing yourself and your views better won’t make you rigid; rather, it will increase your openness to other perspectives. When there’s no need to scramble to support or articulate your beliefs, you can just sit back and listen.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The research is done; now it’s time to take action. The first step is the most challenging because it relies on its own momentum. The energy created by this first step will be used by every step thereafter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The image on your phone will flick the switch that turns on a time machine. It sends you back, but not completely. If only the feeling of a moment could be captured in its entirety. You’ll try to take a picture with your whole being.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can investigate deeply into shallow things, but it’s easier to plunge where the depths already exist. In certain cases, digging would require jackhammers. Instead, seek hospitable subjects you can really sink yourself into.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re working at something tricky. Tenacity will pay off. The initial results may not look like much, but breakthroughs can be hard to spot. Sometimes they even pose as failures at first. Patience will be required.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll confidently handle today’s situation, successfully managing many moving parts. Remember when you had neither the skill nor the resources to do this? You’ve come a long way. Give yourself props.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People want to be a part of what you’re doing. They’ll pick strange ways to show it. This could result in unsolicited, though oddly useful advice. That said, you may have to stretch a bit to figure out its use.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you’ve an excellent command of language, you may very well execute it to the best effect by holding your tongue. There’s grace in silence, which leaves room for the minds and imaginations of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Be a voice in the group, though a succinct one. People have short attention spans today and will obey but one memorable instruction, so you may as well save the rest of the list for later. You’ll feel wonderfully rebellious tonight.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll mirror back what you’ve heard and give people the chance to understand what you’re getting from the communication. Your skill in this regard is a healing balm that helps everyonefeel more seen and connected.