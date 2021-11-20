Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Trying on a new personality will be as easy as sticking your face into one of those photo boards at tourist attractions. You line it up and people see the visage while the real you stands a little further back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have much to give, so go where there are takers. At the same time, you’re ready to absorb more life. Lucky for you, the place where you can give and take is one and the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s a gamble in the works. Play the game twice and you’ll double your chances of winning, but you’ll also double your chances of losing. If the game in question is love, don’t worry. In one way or other, love always wins.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The dynamics of love will bring out both the fearful and the brave side of you. Connection is more than a matchup of preferred traits. It’s action and reaction to a shared moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Good taste is inclusive. It relies on the integration of many influences. Good taste doesn’t fear criticism or challenge, as it only sharpens with scrutiny. You’ll raise your awareness and more.