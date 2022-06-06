 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 6): Risking with your heart feels dangerous, but fortune favors your spontaneous expressions of love as well as the daily routines that hold your relationships in good stead. Other highlights: the happy conclusion of months of struggle, assets changing into a more useful and liquid form and a team effort that nets a trophy.

Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 19 and 45.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

