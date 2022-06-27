Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 27): Don’t worry about qualifications this year, as you’ll pick them up after the fact. You’ll push yourself to tackle a new accomplishment and then turn into the person who can do that. More highlights: accolades from a tough critic, fitting into a group that has long fascinated you and the sweetest family time you’ve had yet.
Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 29, 1, 19 and 47.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.