Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Regret does serve a purpose. It informs the decisions of today. As the Chinese Proverb goes, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ll argue your point and argue it well. Not everyone will agree, but at least you’ll give them something to think about. This isn’t over — not yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No person is an island. You cannot possibly reach your goal without the cooperation of others. You’ll work with others and give them what they need in order to obtain what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There’s someone you want to impress, but you’ll be better off when you resist the urge to do so. You are already attractive to this person, so trying to be attractive will only work against you. Don’t sell it when it’s already sold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Three rules of show business will apply today: Read the room. Tell them what you’re going to do, do it, then tell them what you did. Leave them wanting more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep moving. To hang out in any environment for too long is unproductive. You can begin again now. Any moment is a valid starting point for doing the thing you want to do and being who you want to be.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate