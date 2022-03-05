Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): For reasons unapparent, someone keeps popping into your mind. This is your intuition connecting on invisible wavelengths. Follow through. In retrospect, this will all make sense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As much as you’d like to catch up on people’s lives, you feel pulled to catch up on something internal first. Unplug and get back to being the sort of human that existed for thousands of years before pocket information streams.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Taking things too seriously squeezes out the fun. Not taking them seriously enough has its own set of problems. It’s a dance you’ll do to find just the right balance. In this you will succeed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are too mature to let a trivial matter stand in the way of friendship, and yet it will be helpful to admit, if only to yourself, what you really think about things. By tomorrow it will be a dim memory.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The heroes of yesteryear paved a trail for you. Maybe they weren’t thinking of you when they did it. They were looking out for their own well-being. When you do the same, you never know who you’ll end up helping.