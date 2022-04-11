 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your daily horoscope

  • 0

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 11): You’ll boldly enter new scenarios, bringing a bright energy wherever you go. A calculated risk will pay off in three different ways. Adding a skill will give you a fresh financial stream. Gentle lifestyle changes will stick. Little by little you’ll find your way to a buzzing level of vitality, attracting like souls to you.

Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 20, 2, 18 and 45.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert