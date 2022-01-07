Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll find the intersection of what you want to give and what they want to pay for. Success depends on doing what people care about, talking about what people are interested in and generally thinking of others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Moods come and go. You prefer to make decisions based on your overall vision of your life, not the moment-to-moment minutiae of feelings. You refuse to give a mood too much sway over your schedule.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Children can spot a phony from a mile away. You’ll be gifted with similar instincts about people. The less you know about a person, the more spot-on your initial impressions will be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You signed up for something a long time ago and now that the moment has arrived, you simply aren’t that into it. However, it will be very fortunate indeed to honor your original commitments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re no stranger to compromise — you do it almost every day. That’s why today is so special. No need to serve the pleasure of others. The most responsible thing you can do is whatever you please.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Familiarity comes with its own kind of blindness. It’s better to know a little about people than to know too much. The more you learn about your heroes, the less heroic they may seem.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate