Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “It’s no use going back to yesterday because I was a different person then,” said Alice in Wonderland. Today offers you a redo of sorts, though there’s a counteroffer from beckoning new horizons.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You fulfill needs uniquely. You care for people like only you can — sometimes needs that people didn’t even realize they had until you came along.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Maybe you’re not where you fantasize about being, but you’re not where you were, either. So stop for a moment and take in the view from this height. If you let it, your ambition could run rampant. So don’t let it!

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Solicit cooperation, delegate, enlist. Everyone wins. You get the thing finished by the deadline, and they pick up some skills, a new experience and the pleasure of your company.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Competition doesn’t have to be nasty to be fierce. You’ll embody the spirit of sportsmanship even as you give your all to defeat the opposition. Perhaps it’s a little easier to be generous because you believe you’re going to win.