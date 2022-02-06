Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “It’s no use going back to yesterday because I was a different person then,” said Alice in Wonderland. Today offers you a redo of sorts, though there’s a counteroffer from beckoning new horizons.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You fulfill needs uniquely. You care for people like only you can — sometimes needs that people didn’t even realize they had until you came along.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Maybe you’re not where you fantasize about being, but you’re not where you were, either. So stop for a moment and take in the view from this height. If you let it, your ambition could run rampant. So don’t let it!
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Solicit cooperation, delegate, enlist. Everyone wins. You get the thing finished by the deadline, and they pick up some skills, a new experience and the pleasure of your company.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Competition doesn’t have to be nasty to be fierce. You’ll embody the spirit of sportsmanship even as you give your all to defeat the opposition. Perhaps it’s a little easier to be generous because you believe you’re going to win.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Unusual circumstances trigger you to behave uncharacteristically. Because of this, you’ll witness a side of the situation you wouldn’t normally see and be most enlightened by the experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A strong woman will be important to the action today. She’ll encourage you and give you a gentle structure of accountability for what you want to accomplish.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ve a gift for hosting. You’re like a song that brings everyone together in perfect harmony. To the amateur, the details of gatherings seem important, but you’re a pro. The only detail you need is the warmth of your smile.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are things you would change about a relationship if you could. It turns out, you can. You don’t even need the other person to do it, either. When you’re different, everything is different.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There’s nothing like the exuberant fun you have with your favorite person. When you can’t be together, the next best thing will be planning for the next time you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tiny troubles are like tiny bubbles in a fizzy drink. One by one they rise to the surface and pop. Enjoy it if you can. Without them, things would get a little flat.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your story. Your experience will translate well to others. You can really make a difference in someone’s life just by talking about what you’ve done and learned.