Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be very intentional with your interactions. Negativity is much easier to avoid than to overcome. It will take five positive interactions to nullify the slightest negative interaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Though it’s easier when everything falls into order, it’s more beautiful when it doesn’t. When what you observe is hard to categorize, this is an opportunity for art. Experiment with different ways to frame it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A clasped bell cannot ring. The attempt to control vibrations mutes them instead. To live with resonance, loosen your grip on life. Open your palms, heart and mind and let freedom ring.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Like a child on the playground, you won’t need the rules explicitly explained to you. You’ll join in with a willing spirit and soon absorb the rhythm of the game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An important part of the fun of a game is not knowing who will win. Tight matches are exciting, while uneven ones are dull or sad. In a similar vein, your personal life will be as satisfying as it is challenging.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even when the setting and routine are familiar, your social life can be an adventure. You’ll offer your gifts without knowing who will enjoy them, then you’ll be delighted by who shows up.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate