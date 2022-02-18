Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Adults often parent themselves in the same way they were parented as children. This isn't the only way to go. You can also adjust your inner parenting style to suit the life you have now and the person you want to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): An artful brag is like shorthand. It helps people understand where you're at right now in your life and in your head. They'll get it. You'll have a blast when they meet you there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As an adaptable idealist, you can find the highest, most fitting form of any situation. You'll work with unexpected elements. It's funny how a pinch of something terrible can enhance the entire scene.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Intimacy depends on maintaining the right amount of tension in a connection; being comfortable enough to let the guard down, but still unfamiliar enough that discovery is a thrilling risk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Life heals. You can know everything about the healing process, or you can know nothing about it. The healing will be the same whether you watch it or instead watch television while it's happening.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While you do not want to be too serious, if you are to meet a goal by next week, you must take measures. Don't let up. You can still have fun while guarding your time well.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate