Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you’re talking to someone you’re trying to understand where they are coming from. You can picture their life outside the interaction with greater accuracy because of the excellent questions you ask.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You like to be the one giving, but if you don’t let others help you, you deprive them of something meaningful. Part of generosity is being a gracious receiver of what people contribute to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don’t have to be overly sensitive to every little internal distress signal or constantly let yourself off the hook. But do acknowledge when the hard work hurts. That acknowledgment is enough to avoid burnout.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The rules are in place for a reason, but it’s not always a good one. Today, you just may find that it’s not a very solid or enforceable one either. If someone is going to make an exception, it will be for exceptional you.