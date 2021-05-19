Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can't imagine your way into new circumstances, but you also can't make it happen without imagination. Dream, act, dream more, and then act more. The cycle feeds on itself. Before you know it, you're somewhere else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're caring and have warmth for all around you. When you get tired, it's easy to forget your No.1 purpose, which is to love and be loved, but some sweetness you've planted will grow to remind you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): With communication as your abiding forte, you're in tune with how much detail people want from a story or explanation — far less than most people think. Your day will clip along, peppered with efficient interactions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Every world has unique etiquette and a requisite learning curve. Rules get breeched. Take this as your cue to offer or seek the understanding to smooth it over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are currently linked to your work in such a way that you couldn't untie it from who you are, if, indeed, you even wanted to. The way you present yourself is part of the package.