Your daily horoscope
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 29): Relationships are your treasures. You’ve a talent for choosing the ones that will both fortify and utilize you. Mutual needs get met once you figure out what they are. Have patience. In the professional realm, you’ll meet a deadline, save the day, rise in the ranks and have a season of rulership. Capricorn and Pisces adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 6, 3, 33, 30 and 5.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

