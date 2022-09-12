Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 12): You’ll be involved in a long-term pursuit that will eventually land you on a distant, bounteous day, looking back amazed at what you were able to build. Even so, results won’t be immediate or steady. You’ll need faith and tenacity to get to the easy, joyous part. Good people around you make work worthwhile.
Taurus and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 3, 33, 27 and 17.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.