Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As you observe the world, you will also gain new insight into your place in it. Your observations go in both directions, and you'll understand yourself in a fuller range of contexts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is elegance in setting your own limits and living within them. It's a powerful feeling to be within your own control. Self-restraint may not be a very exciting quality to cultivate, but it's one that pays off beautifully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Entrances are opportunities. When something is happening for the first time, the mind opens a fresh drawer for the memory to live inside. You'll make the moment of newness work for you with a brilliant first impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): For those who are convinced "to the victor go the spoils," such a game can certainly play out. Does this really have to be a zero-sum game? Is there a way for everyone to gain something that matters to them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You seek a respectable game and will find it as you lead the way with your own exemplary sportsmanship, which includes knowing when to stop to avoid taking things too far. Success will be sweet because it's honorably won.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Self-consciousness is one kind of consciousness — not a very fun one at that. Self-focus leads to loneliness. You will be reminded of and focused on your place. You belong to something much larger than any single individual.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate