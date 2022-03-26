Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Everyone has faults and it would be a waste of time to address them all. What’s relevant to the current situation? What can be improved and how? You’ll put your energy into making a good thing better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The best way to get the attention you need will not be to ask for it directly. That would be like a comedian standing onstage and asking people to laugh. You’ll think in terms of playfulness, entertainment and enticement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you believed every compliment paid to you, you’d lose both your humility and your edge. You accept encouragement but keep thinking about what you’d like to do better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The events of the day are neither positive nor negative, but they are actionable and are best handled sooner rather than later. This will bring out the best in you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The best thing is not to give fast answers. In fact, doing so is quite unlucky. Don’t be pressured into acting too quickly. Assert your right to think things through.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Generally, you shouldn’t have to apologize for other people’s behavior, but today a quick “sorry” may be the most diplomatic move. Stay confident, barrel through the rough moments and sail smoothly on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The opportunities are just waiting to be seized. Someone who doesn’t know you well is worried that you’ll seize what’s good for you and leave the others behind. Give reassurances and proof that you’re a team player.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re confused when people tell you to do your best. What else would you do? Sometimes you’re doing your best at relaxing. It’s certainly a worthy aim of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People feel seen by you. You’re especially tuned in to those with a low-key, unassuming style. You get subtlety and acknowledge the importance of things that most would take for granted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Eventually, tranquility around you will create tranquility inside you. This is why your labors to bring your domestic environment into the loveliest possible orderliness are well worth the effort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People remember their first time in a place. The chance to show someone around is an opportunity to make a memory. So, what kind of memory do you want to make? You have the power to make a little magic happen here.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You often deserve a better quality of attention than you get. But when people fall short, you won’t take it personally. You’ll spend most of the day tending to others, yet somehow, at day’s end, your own needs are quite fulfilled.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate