Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’re full of ideas, many of them good, only one of them possible at a time. Be wary of adding new projects today because they will take over in unexpected ways. First, finish what you were already working on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You think you’re in the right, and you probably are. For now, keeping that to yourself will give you more options. You’ll be able to observe the situation while others are unguarded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Resources become available to you. You’ve only just scratched the surface of what you can do. Keep going. You can take this further than you dreamed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Our solar system is composed of mostly empty space, but today you still don’t have enough of it. Your time alone is precious and when you get some, you’ll use it well, possibly doing nothing at all, a worthy enough pursuit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Giving is tricky. There’s a point when it’s uncool or counterproductive to give too much. Make double sure you’re getting an accurate read on the situation. Take your cues from those more established in it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Simple gestures are effective, especially when it comes to love and romance. Less is more. Too much talking can diminish what you’ve already accomplished with an intentional moment of eye contact.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate